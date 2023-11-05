BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BankUnited by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 171,171 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.