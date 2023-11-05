Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $656.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

