Bell Bank Has $6.13 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell Bank grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.38.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

