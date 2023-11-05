BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $269.07

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 269.07 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 368.91 ($4.49), with a volume of 119709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.50).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 374.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,823.08 and a beta of -0.19.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

