BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

NYSE BHP opened at $59.12 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after buying an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

