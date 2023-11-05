BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.
View Our Latest Analysis on BILL
BILL Price Performance
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares in the company, valued at $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.