BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 296.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MUA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

