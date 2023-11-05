BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MUI opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

