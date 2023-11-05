Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Block Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

