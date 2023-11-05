Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up to $43.98

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.98, but opened at $50.80. Block shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 9,591,170 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Block by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

