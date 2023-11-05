BMO Capital Markets Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$44.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.78.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

