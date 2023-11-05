BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$36.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IGM. CIBC decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

IGM opened at C$34.11 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.18.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of C$771.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$765.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.5397008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

