BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.08.

ERO opened at C$18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.41 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.9503205 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

