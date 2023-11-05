BMO Capital Markets Trims Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price to C$14.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.04 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.