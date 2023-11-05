Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $3,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $29.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $149.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $37.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,275.36.

BKNG stock opened at $2,858.75 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,797.92 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,011.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,863.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

