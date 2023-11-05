Brian Lynch Sells 15,400 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Carter’s by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.