Bright Health Group (BHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Bright Health Group to post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($8.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.24) by ($3.31). The business had revenue of $297.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.13 million. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 39.33%.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.87. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

About Bright Health Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.