Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of EAT opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brinker International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.