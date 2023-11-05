Brink’s (BCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Brink’s has set its FY23 guidance at $6.45-7.15 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $4,696,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

