British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE BTI opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $28,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

