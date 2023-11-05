Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $28,483. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 501,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

