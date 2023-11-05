BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 43,867 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,867 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.