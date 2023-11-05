Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

