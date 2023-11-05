Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$52.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.19.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$584.53 million. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2033272 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
