Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.22.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
