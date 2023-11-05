Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.22.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.81. The firm has a market cap of C$741.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

