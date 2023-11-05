Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.59 and last traded at C$16.55. 88,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 183,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFP. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

