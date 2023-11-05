Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.38. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

