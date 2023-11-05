CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

CareDx stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. CareDx has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $341.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $26,752.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $51,345. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CareDx by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

