CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.