CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CareTrust REIT Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.09.
CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CareTrust REIT
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.