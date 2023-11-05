Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.62 million. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several research firms recently commented on CGBD. Citigroup increased their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, VP Alexander Popov purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $487,400.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

