Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.63.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

NYSE CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

