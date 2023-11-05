Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 4.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 850,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,058,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $952.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $587,542 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

