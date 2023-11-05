Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $18.00. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 73,858 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $482.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,697.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,697.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,085.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,774 shares of company stock worth $175,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 480,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

