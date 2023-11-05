Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $24.01

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $25.40. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 33,801 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

