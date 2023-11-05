Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.08.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $206.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Celsius by 146.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Celsius by 85.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

