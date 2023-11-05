CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.90 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIG. Bank of America upgraded CEMIG from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.90.

CEMIG Price Performance

CEMIG stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,357 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.05% of CEMIG worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

