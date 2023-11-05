Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.03.

Shares of CVE opened at C$26.14 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.43. The stock has a market cap of C$49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.68.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

