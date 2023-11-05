CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 32,488 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 32,488 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $288,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.38. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

