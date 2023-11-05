ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $25.25

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.25, but opened at $23.23. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 2,578 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMOS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $177.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.