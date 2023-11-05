Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Chord Energy stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 37.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 169.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

