CIBC Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$40.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First National Financial

First National Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FN opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. Company insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.