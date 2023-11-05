CIBC Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.22.

Canada Goose Price Performance

About Canada Goose

GOOS stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$32.81. The firm has a market cap of C$741.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.83.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

