Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

