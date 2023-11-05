Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clarivate by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Clarivate by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

