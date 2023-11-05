Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.76. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after buying an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 582.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 463,862 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

