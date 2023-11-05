Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.09.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after buying an additional 87,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

