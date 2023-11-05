Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $44.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

