Comparing Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Knife River and United States Lime & Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00 United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Knife River currently has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Knife River’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

This table compares Knife River and United States Lime & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals 24.95% 20.18% 17.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Knife River and United States Lime & Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.22 $116.22 million N/A N/A United States Lime & Minerals $236.15 million 4.92 $45.43 million $11.98 17.05

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers. It also has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.