Comparing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tritax Big Box REIT and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Public Storage 0 2 5 0 2.71

Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,864.91%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $299.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. Given Tritax Big Box REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tritax Big Box REIT is more favorable than Public Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Public Storage $4.18 billion 10.65 $4.35 billion $10.91 23.21

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Public Storage 45.46% 34.76% 11.15%

Summary

Public Storage beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by long-term global structural drivers, together with the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

