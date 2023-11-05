Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.08. Compass shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 935,272 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $46,501.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,957.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $46,501.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,957.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,164 shares of company stock valued at $528,937. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.